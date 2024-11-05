RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump sends out dark message ahead of D-day

November 05, 2024  14:48
Donald Trump described the United States as an "occupied country," pointing to both undocumented and legal migrants as he pledged Monday to "rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered."

The former president's comments, at his election eve rally in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, underscore the dark and dystopian image he is portraying as he and Vice President Kamala Harris make their final arguments to voters ahead of Tuesday's election.

Trump made little distinction between undocumented immigrants he said had overrun an apartment complex in Colorado and thousands of Haitian migrants who entered the United States legally and live in Springfield, Ohio.

"These are military invasions without the uniforms. That's all it is,' Trump said, as he vowed to launch a massive deportation effort.

Trump was closing his third presidential campaign Monday with the same anti-immigration rhetoric that he used to launch his first White House bid. He described a nation in decline, overrun by migrant crime, much as he did in his first inaugural address, when he vowed to stop the "American carnage."

The former president said he would target migrant gangs, ban sanctuary cities and seek the death penalty for any migrant that kills a US citizen. He invited conservative commentator Megyn Kelly on stage. Kelly listed several people killed by undocumented immigrants. Her appearance was particularly notable after Trump ripped Kelly for the way she asked him tough questions while moderating a Republican presidential primary debate in 2015, starting off months of sparring over social media and in subsequent interviews. -- CNN
