Terrorist killed, 2 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K's Bandipora





A police official said security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Choontpathri forest area of Bandipora based on information about the presence of ultras there.





He said a gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed, while an Army jawan and a CRPF trooper were injured, the official said.





He added that the injured were taken to a hospital and the operation was underway. -- PTI

