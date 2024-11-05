Team Uddhav expels five rebel leaders





Yesterday, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi issued a one-hour ultimatum to rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations, saying it was not in favour of "friendly fights".





Addressing a joint press conference with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray warned that action would be taken against rebels who fail to withdraw their nomination by 3 pm.









Maharashtra Elections: Uddhav Thackeray's Sena expels five rebel leaders for not withdrawing nominations.