Stock markets rebound, Sensex jumps 694 pts

November 05, 2024  16:08
image
Benchmark Sensex recovered its early losses to close sharply higher by 694 points on late buying in banking, steel and oil & gas shares amid firm trends in global equities. Bouncing back from Monday's sharp fall, the BSE Sensex jumped 694.39 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 79,476.63. 

During the day, it soared 740.89 points or 0.94 per cent to 79,523.13. The NSE Nifty climbed 217.95 points or 0.91 per cent to 24,213.30. Stock markets opened on a weak note and traded in a range with a negative bias the first half. 

Sensex hit a low of 78,296.70 while Nifty touched 23,842.75. Value buying in the afternoon session helped indices recover losses and closed in the green.

 From the 30-share Sensex pack, JSW Steel surged nearly 5 per cent while Tata Steel jumped nearly 4 per cent. Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were also among the big gainers. Adani Ports, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were among the laggards.
