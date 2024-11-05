RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex in the red again, unabated fund outflows

November 05, 2024  10:20
image
Stock markets declined in early trade on Tuesday amid constant foreign fund outflows and cautious investors' sentiment ahead of the US presidential elections and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. 

 The BSE Sensex declined 326.58 points to 78,455.66 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down by 86.7 points to 23,908.65. 

 From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports, ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Power Grid and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest laggards. 

 JSW Steel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti and Sun Pharma were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,329.79 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the positive territory while Seoul traded lower. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US hours away from historic polls; will Kamala win?
LIVE! US hours away from historic polls; will Kamala win?

Trump, Harris hit battleground states ahead of D-Day
Trump, Harris hit battleground states ahead of D-Day

Trump is hitting battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan to make his closing remarks in the election.

If he wants to stay alive...: Salman gets fresh threat
If he wants to stay alive...: Salman gets fresh threat

The threat message was received on the Mumbai traffic police helpline and an officer read it around midnight, the official said.

Canada cop who attended Khalistani protest, suspended
Canada cop who attended Khalistani protest, suspended

On Sunday, protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu temple and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

'Always Treat China With Caution'
'Always Treat China With Caution'

'Given China's past behaviour and their territorial claims, should we be sceptical regarding China's willingness to adhere to these agreements fully? The answer is yes.''As Ronald Reagan famously said in the context of the SALT talks,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances