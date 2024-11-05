Sensex in the red again, unabated fund outflows





The BSE Sensex declined 326.58 points to 78,455.66 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down by 86.7 points to 23,908.65.





From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports, ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Power Grid and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest laggards.





JSW Steel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti and Sun Pharma were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,329.79 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the positive territory while Seoul traded lower. -- PTI

Stock markets declined in early trade on Tuesday amid constant foreign fund outflows and cautious investors' sentiment ahead of the US presidential elections and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.