RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sanjay Verma named Maharashtra Director General of Police

November 05, 2024  14:12
Sanjay Kumar Verma, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was on Tuesday named as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, an official said. Verma, serving as Director General of Legal and Technical, succeeds Rashmi Shukla, after the Election Commission ordered that she be removed as the state police chief following complaints by the opposition parties. Verma is set to retire in April 2028, the official said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ahead of polls Sharad Pawar praises nephew Ajit
LIVE! Ahead of polls Sharad Pawar praises nephew Ajit

Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict

The high court erred in holding that the law was violative of the principle of secularism, said a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

States can't acquire all private properties, rules SC
States can't acquire all private properties, rules SC

A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, however, said states can stake claim over private properties in certain cases.

'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'Trump Respects The Indian People'

'The relationship between India and the US, when Donald Trump was president, had been so much stronger.'

Puja, abhishekam at Kamala's ancestral village in TN
Puja, abhishekam at Kamala's ancestral village in TN

An air of excitement and expectancy pervades Thulasendrapuram village in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu hoping that Democrat Kamala Harris, current vice president, wins the US presidential elections.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances