Sanjay Verma named Maharashtra Director General of Police

Sanjay Kumar Verma, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was on Tuesday named as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, an official said. Verma, serving as Director General of Legal and Technical, succeeds Rashmi Shukla, after the Election Commission ordered that she be removed as the state police chief following complaints by the opposition parties. Verma is set to retire in April 2028, the official said. PTI