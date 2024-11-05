RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Salman gets 3rd death threat: Pay Rs 5 cr or...

November 05, 2024  09:54
image
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received received another threat, a police official said on Tuesday, adding the person who threatened the actor has demanded Rs 5 crore from him. 

 The threat message was received on the Mumbai traffic police helpline and an officer read it around midnight, the official said. The person who sent the message claimed he is brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the police official said. "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our (Bishnoi community) temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active," the message said. 

Police are probing the origin of the threat message and have beefed up security measures for Salman Khan, sources said, adding police are also checking if the message is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail on various charges, including attempted murder and extortion. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Salman gets 3rd death threat: Pay Rs 5 cr or...
LIVE! Salman gets 3rd death threat: Pay Rs 5 cr or...

Canada cop who attended Khalistani protest, suspended
Canada cop who attended Khalistani protest, suspended

On Sunday, protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu temple and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

Indian Army successfully patrols disengaged Depsang
Indian Army successfully patrols disengaged Depsang

The Indian Army has commenced a verification patrolling at Depsang, the second friction point in eastern Ladakh, the government said on Saturday.

'Idiot' Trudeau empowered Khalistanis: Ex-minister
'Idiot' Trudeau empowered Khalistanis: Ex-minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 'sociologically and politically' an 'idiot' who has never truly understood that the vast majority of Sikhs are quite secular in their outlook and want nothing to do with Khalistan, according to a...

9 PIOs in fray for US Congress, 6 expected to win
9 PIOs in fray for US Congress, 6 expected to win

Nine Indian Americans are running for the US House of Representatives, which includes a re-election bid by six of them while three are making their maiden foray into Congressional politics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances