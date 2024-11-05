RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Political space given to extremists: EAM on Brampton

November 05, 2024  12:39
Sikh protestors picket outside the Indian consulate in Canada.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took a strong exception to the Hindu temple incident in Brampton and said it tells in a way the "political space" which is being given to "extremist forces" in Canada. 

 He said this in response to queries related to the incident that took place in Canada on Sunday and the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, during a joint press briefing with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong here. 

 In Canada's Brampton, protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha temple on Sunday and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate. "You would have seen a statement first by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our Prime Minister," Jaishankar told reporters in Canberra. The external affairs minister is on an official visit to Australia from November 3-7.

 "Let me make three comments, one, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics. Secondly, when we look at Canada, for us, the fact that...our diplomats under surveillance, is something which is unacceptable," Jaishankar said. 

 "The third is the incident which the gentleman spoke about, do look at the video. I think that will tell in a way the political space which is being given to extremist forces there," the EAM said. 

 The development comes as India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over the North American country's alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India. -- PTI


Image: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
