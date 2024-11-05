Police register 32 FIRs in phone theft cases during Diljeet's Jaipur concert





Station house officer Nandlal said the victims filed FIRs at Sanganer Sadar Police Station on Sunday and Monday.





"The mobile phones are being tracked," he added.





Some fans even made a video and requested the singer to help them.





Dosanjh's show, part of the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, was held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura on Sunday. -- PTI

Thirty-two FIRs were registered in connection to cases of stolen mobile phones during singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.