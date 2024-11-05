RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Police register 32 FIRs in phone theft cases during Diljeet's Jaipur concert

November 05, 2024  22:58
Singer Diljit Dosanjh/Image courtesy X
Singer Diljit Dosanjh/Image courtesy X
Thirty-two FIRs were registered in connection to cases of stolen mobile phones during singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Jaipur, police said on Tuesday. 

Station house officer Nandlal said the victims filed FIRs at Sanganer Sadar Police Station on Sunday and Monday. 

"The mobile phones are being tracked," he added. 

Some fans even made a video and requested the singer to help them. 

Dosanjh's show, part of the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, was held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura on Sunday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CM Yogi gets death threat, accused identified: Police
LIVE! CM Yogi gets death threat, accused identified: Police

Trump, Harris locked tight in historic US election
Trump, Harris locked tight in historic US election

As the fight reaches its crescendo with the big election day just a few hours away, many political observers billed the unpredictable race for the 47th President of the US as the most consequential one in decades while appearing to...

'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'Trump Respects The Indian People'

'The relationship between India and the US, when Donald Trump was president, had been so much stronger.'

Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America
Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America

'To everyone voting for Trump, I have only this simple question: Would you let him have lunch with your daughter or sister or wife or mother?''Then why would you let him have our lunch (and so much more) for four more years?', asks Sree...

Waiting for de-escalation after disengaging: Jaishankar
Waiting for de-escalation after disengaging: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said, "The immediate part which awaits us is what we call the de-escalation, which is the build-up of forces along the Line of Actual Control."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances