Pak Navy test-fires ballistic missile

The Pakistan Navy successfully test-fired an indigenously developed ballistic missile having a range of 350 km from a warship, it said on Monday.





"The missile system with a range of 350 km is capable of hitting land and sea targets with high precision," according to the Pakistan Navy.





The system is equipped with an advanced navigation system with features to change its direction and speed.





Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, senior officers of the Pakistan Navy, scientists and engineers witnessed the demonstration of test-firing of the missile.





President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the participating navy units and scientists on the missile test. -- PTI

