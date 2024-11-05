Omar Abdullah's sons watch J-K assembly proceedings for first time





They arrived at the legislative assembly complex here and watched the proceedings during obituary references. The fourth generation Abdullahs sat beside Nasir Aslam Wani,? the advisor to the chief minister. Both Zahir and Zamir actively took part in the campaign for the assembly elections in the family's bastion Ganderbal from where their father contested and won.





They had joined him in electioneering even during the parliamentary polls which Abdullah lost from north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. In the assembly polls, the duo was actively seen canvassing for their father, meeting and interacting with party workers in the Ganderbal assembly segment.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's two sons Zahir and Zamir watched the legislative assembly proceedings for the first time on Tuesday. In their 20s, both Zahir and Zamir Abdullah -- Omar's sons with his estranged wife Payal Nath -- are lawyers by profession.