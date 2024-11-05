Millions of American voters head to polling stations





On Monday night, both the candidates, Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, spent a considerable amount of time in Pennsylvania, the biggest electoral college prize out of the seven swing states, to sway the remaining undecided voters.





Harris, 60, and Trump, 78, remained neck and neck in polls conducted by various media outlets, with a few projecting a slight edge for the Democratic nominee.





Besides Pennsylvania, the other battleground states that have emerged as crucial are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin.





More than 82 million Americans have already cast their votes in early and mail-in voting, according to the University of Florida's Election.





In their final rallies, the two candidates concluded their campaigns with virtually opposing visions of how to take the country forward, with Harris calling for a vision to overcome "hate and divisiveness" and make a "fresh start" and Trump warning of a bleak future under a Democratic regime.





"Tonight, then, we finish, as we started with optimism, with energy, with joy," said Harris, closing her campaign in Pennsylvania. -- PTI

Millions of Americans headed towards polling stations on Tuesday to elect the 47th President of the United States, capping one of the most bitter presidential campaigns in the country's history.