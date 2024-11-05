RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Malegaon blast trial: Warrant issued against Pragya

November 05, 2024  19:38
BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur
BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur
A special NIA court here on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, for failing to attend the proceedings. 

Final arguments were going on and the presence of the accused is necessary, special judge A K Lahoti noted as he issued a bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 against Thakur. 

The warrant is `returnable' by November 13 which means Thakur will have to appear before the court by then and get it cancelled. 

The BJP leader's lawyer cited her health problems while requesting the special court for National Investigation Agency cases to grant her reasonable time to remain present. 

But the court noted that Thakur, the accused number 1, had not attended the proceedings since June 4. 

Her past applications for exemption on the grounds of illness and hospitalization were considered from time to time, the special judge said. 

"Today, the application was filed, along with a xerox copy of the medical certificate, showing she is undergoing ayurvedic treatment, but the original certificate is not annexed," the court said while rejecting her plea. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Concrete blocks collapse at bullet train site, 1 killed
LIVE! Concrete blocks collapse at bullet train site, 1 killed

Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America
Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America

'To everyone voting for Trump, I have only this simple question: Would you let him have lunch with your daughter or sister or wife or mother?''Then why would you let him have our lunch (and so much more) for four more years?', asks Sree...

Houses of those who shelter ultras will be razed: J-K LG
Houses of those who shelter ultras will be razed: J-K LG

He also said if security forces, the Union Territory administration and people come together, then terrorism could be eliminated from the region in a year.

If he wants to stay alive...: Salman gets fresh threat
If he wants to stay alive...: Salman gets fresh threat

The threat message was received on the Mumbai traffic police helpline and an officer read it around midnight, the official said.

Is Gambhir The Right Choice As Coach?
Is Gambhir The Right Choice As Coach?

'If he couldn't plan a successful strategy for a home series, how will he manage in a more challenging away series?', asks veteran cricket correspondent K R Nayar.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances