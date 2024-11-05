Madrassas in UP can function: SC overturns HC





The SC today upheld the validity of the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act. The apex court said it does not violate the principle of secularism.





The SC therefore set aside Allahabad HC order that had quashed UP Board of Madarsa Education Act and asked state to relocate students to other schools.





"We have upheld validity of UP Madrasa law, statute can be struck down if State lacks legislative competence," CJI D Y Chandrachud said.





"The Allahabad HC erred in holding that UP madrasa law had to be struck down for violating basic structure i.e. principle of secularism. The Legislative scheme of UP Board of Madarsa Education Act was to standardise level of education being prescribed in madrasas," the SC said.

Another big judgment from the Supreme Court.