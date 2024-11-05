RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Labourers carrying sugarcane die of electrocution in UP village

November 05, 2024  22:17
Two labourers were electrocuted after their sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley touched a high-tension cable between Mubarakpur and Dhanayan village, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident happened late Monday night in the Shahpur police station area. 

The victims were identified as Ajay, 35, and Raju, 25, who were carrying sugarcane to Mansurpur Sugarmill. They both died on the spot. 

Circle officer (Budhana) Gajendra Pal Singh told reporters that their bodies were sent for a postmortem. -- PTI
