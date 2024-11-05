RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


In tiny New Hampshire town Kamala, Trump tie

November 05, 2024  16:38
First ballots cast: Harris and Trump have tied with three votes each in the tiny New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch, which kicked off Election Day as one of the first places in the country to report its presidential preference.

Harris' final rally: Lady Gaga performed at Harris' final rally, singing "God Bless America". Oprah Winfrey also took the stage with 10 first-time voters and a stark warning that: "If we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again.

Trump's final rally: Trump finished his campaign in Michigan, the same place he has closed three previous presidential campaigns campaign. He repeated many of his campaign promises, such as vowing to impose hefty tariffs and to crack down on illegal immigration, and brought his children on stage alongside him.

-- CNN
LIVE! With bated breath Sensex awaits US results
Kamala or Trump? Who will be next US Prez?
As the fight reaches its crescendo with the big election day just a few hours away, many political observers billed the unpredictable race for the 47th President of the US as the most consequential one in decades while appearing to...

Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America
'To everyone voting for Trump, I have only this simple question: Would you let him have lunch with your daughter or sister or wife or mother?''Then why would you let him have our lunch (and so much more) for four more years?', asks Sree...

'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'The relationship between India and the US, when Donald Trump was president, had been so much stronger.'

Andhra HM responds after ally Pawan Kalyan's criticism
Andhra HM Vangalapudi Anitha said she viewed Pawan Kalyan's remarks on her handling of the state's law and order situation in a constructive way.

