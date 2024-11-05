In tiny New Hampshire town Kamala, Trump tie





Harris' final rally: Lady Gaga performed at Harris' final rally, singing "God Bless America". Oprah Winfrey also took the stage with 10 first-time voters and a stark warning that: "If we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again.





Trump's final rally: Trump finished his campaign in Michigan, the same place he has closed three previous presidential campaigns campaign. He repeated many of his campaign promises, such as vowing to impose hefty tariffs and to crack down on illegal immigration, and brought his children on stage alongside him.





First ballots cast: Harris and Trump have tied with three votes each in the tiny New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch, which kicked off Election Day as one of the first places in the country to report its presidential preference.