Folk singer Sharda Sinha critical, Modi in direct contact with treating docs





Sinha is known among her fans for folk songs such as Kartik Maas Ijoriya and Koyal Bin as well as Bollywood numbers Taar Bijli from Gangs of Wasseypur- II and Babul from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.





In a post on X, AIIMS said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring Sinha's condition and has prayed for her speedy recovery.





Sinha, a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages, is on ventilator support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.





The 72-year-old singer was admitted to the intensive care unit of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month. Sinha's son Anshuman Singh said his mother is "fighting for her life".





"Sharda ji is currently on ventilator and the situation is critical. I have spoken to the doctors and they say the danger persists... The challenge for doctors has increased but there is whole team of doctors is working hard... We want to fight till the end and win this. But now it is god's will. Sharda ji is fighting a huge battle. "I am requesting everyone to pray for her... The devotees of Chhat Puja should include her in their prayers so that we can bring her home," he said.





He also updated fans on the singer's heath in a YouTube live where he debunked fake news reports of her death circulating on social media.





"Doctors are trying their best. We pray that she comes out of this. This is a difficult time, please pray for us," Singh said in the video shared on Sinha's official YouTube channel on Tuesday. -- PTI

