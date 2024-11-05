Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away





She was 72.





"Sharda Sinha expired at 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia," an AIIMS official said.





Sharda Sinha, locally known as Bihar's Kokila, is popular for her Chhath festival songs.





Sinha was known among her fans for folk songs such as Kartik Maas Ijoriya and Koyal Bin as well as Bollywood numbers Taar Bijli from Gangs of Wasseypur- II and Babul from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.





Earlier, AIIMS said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring Sinha's condition and has prayed for her speedy recovery.





Sinha, a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages, was on ventilator support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.





The singer was admitted to the intensive care unit of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month.





"Noted folk singer, Smt. Sharda Sinha is admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is continuously monitoring her condition and is in direct contact with the treating doctors. He has conveyed his prayers for her good health and speedy recovery through the treating team," AIIMS in a post on X said earlier.





Later in the day, Union minister Giriraj Singh visited the ailing artist at AIIMS. -- PTI

