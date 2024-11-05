RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away

November 05, 2024  22:36
Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha/ANI Photo
Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha/ANI Photo
Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away on Tuesday night at AIIMS, New Delhi, where she had been undergoing treatment since last week. 

She was 72. 

"Sharda Sinha expired at 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia," an AIIMS official said. 

Sharda Sinha, locally known as Bihar's Kokila, is popular for her Chhath festival songs. 

Sinha was known among her fans for folk songs such as Kartik Maas Ijoriya and Koyal Bin as well as Bollywood numbers Taar Bijli from Gangs of Wasseypur- II and Babul from Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Earlier, AIIMS said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring Sinha's condition and has prayed for her speedy recovery.

Sinha, a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages, was on ventilator support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

The singer was admitted to the intensive care unit of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month.

"Noted folk singer, Smt. Sharda Sinha is admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is continuously monitoring her condition and is in direct contact with the treating doctors. He has conveyed his prayers for her good health and speedy recovery through the treating team," AIIMS in a post on X said earlier.                  

Later in the day, Union minister Giriraj Singh visited the ailing artist at AIIMS. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cracks in Puri temple's wall; ASI urged for repair
LIVE! Cracks in Puri temple's wall; ASI urged for repair

Trump, Harris locked tight in historic US election
Trump, Harris locked tight in historic US election

As the fight reaches its crescendo with the big election day just a few hours away, many political observers billed the unpredictable race for the 47th President of the US as the most consequential one in decades while appearing to...

'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'Trump Respects The Indian People'

'The relationship between India and the US, when Donald Trump was president, had been so much stronger.'

Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America
Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America

'To everyone voting for Trump, I have only this simple question: Would you let him have lunch with your daughter or sister or wife or mother?''Then why would you let him have our lunch (and so much more) for four more years?', asks Sree...

Waiting for de-escalation after disengaging: Jaishankar
Waiting for de-escalation after disengaging: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said, "The immediate part which awaits us is what we call the de-escalation, which is the build-up of forces along the Line of Actual Control."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances