Encounter breaks out in J-K's Bandipora

November 05, 2024  17:44
File image
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, officials said. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Choontpathri forest area of Bandipora district on Tuesday following information about the presence of ultras there, the officials said. 

They said a gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated. -- PTI
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Bandipora
