RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Drunk driver mows down woman pillion in K'taka

November 05, 2024  10:59
image
A 30-year-old woman died after she was hit by a luxury car being driven by a youth, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, police said on Tuesday. 

 Dhanush (20) was arrested, they said, adding that he has been sent to judicial custody. 

 According to police, Sandhya A S was crossing the road near the Kengeri TTMC (Traffic and Transit Management Centre) on the busy Mysuru Road on Saturday when she was hit by the Mercedes Benz car which then crashed into a bike. 

 After the accident, the accused tried to flee from the spot but was caught by bystanders who allegedly thrashed him. The injured woman and the biker identified as Syed Arbaz (23), were immediately rushed to a hospital where Sandhya was declared brought dead on arrival. Arbaz was treated for minor inuries, a senior traffic police official said. 

 "An alcometer test of the accused driver showed that he had 177 mg/100 ml of blood alcohol content, which was way higher than the legally permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml," he said, citing preliminary inquiry. Dhanush's father owns a private bus travels company. 

 "We have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public road), 125 A (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused car driver at Kengeri traffic police station and arrested him," a traffic official said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not all pvt property can be taken by govt: SC
LIVE! Not all pvt property can be taken by govt: SC

Trump, Harris hit battleground states ahead of D-Day
Trump, Harris hit battleground states ahead of D-Day

Trump is hitting battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan to make his closing remarks in the election.

Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America
Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America

'To everyone voting for Trump, I have only this simple question: Would you let him have lunch with your daughter or sister or wife or mother?''Then why would you let him have our lunch (and so much more) for four more years?', asks Sree...

Delhi's air quality ranks severe in some areas
Delhi's air quality ranks severe in some areas

Delhiites continued to breathe toxic air on Tuesday as the air quality edged closer to the severe zone in some areas.

If he wants to stay alive...: Salman gets fresh threat
If he wants to stay alive...: Salman gets fresh threat

The threat message was received on the Mumbai traffic police helpline and an officer read it around midnight, the official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances