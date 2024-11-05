Drunk driver mows down woman pillion in K'taka





Dhanush (20) was arrested, they said, adding that he has been sent to judicial custody.





According to police, Sandhya A S was crossing the road near the Kengeri TTMC (Traffic and Transit Management Centre) on the busy Mysuru Road on Saturday when she was hit by the Mercedes Benz car which then crashed into a bike.





After the accident, the accused tried to flee from the spot but was caught by bystanders who allegedly thrashed him. The injured woman and the biker identified as Syed Arbaz (23), were immediately rushed to a hospital where Sandhya was declared brought dead on arrival. Arbaz was treated for minor inuries, a senior traffic police official said.





"An alcometer test of the accused driver showed that he had 177 mg/100 ml of blood alcohol content, which was way higher than the legally permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml," he said, citing preliminary inquiry. Dhanush's father owns a private bus travels company.





"We have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public road), 125 A (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused car driver at Kengeri traffic police station and arrested him," a traffic official said. PTI

A 30-year-old woman died after she was hit by a luxury car being driven by a youth, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, police said on Tuesday.