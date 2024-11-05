RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cracks in Puri temple's wall; ASI urged for repair

November 05, 2024  21:43
A view of the Jagannath temple in Puri/ANI Photo
Authorities at the Puri Jagannath Temple on Tuesday called for immediate repairs after cracks were discovered in the temple's outer boundary wall, known as the Meghannath Prachari. 

Arabinda K Padhee, chief administrator of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, addressed concerns about cracks in the temple's outer boundary wall. 

Padhee revealed that the Archaeological Survey of India has been tasked with the restoration and conservation efforts. 

He said, "The Archaeological Survey of India has been taking the restoration and repair and conservation works of the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri. And over the last few months, we have noticed a few cracks in the Meghannath Prachari, the outer wall of the Sri Jagannath temple." 

Padhee also underlined that the temple administration has requested urgent repairs and restoration from the Archaeological Survey of India. 

He added, "From the Sri Jagannath temple administration side, the technical team of our administration, we have already noticed the cracks and we have already taken some original repair works." 

He mentioned that they have corrected the crevices and removed moss and algae from affected areas, as well as worked to prevent water seepage. 

Padhee also noted a drainage issue from the Ananda Bajar site, which the temple administration is addressing. 

He assured full support to the ASI in their repair efforts, requesting a comprehensive and scientific survey of the Meghannath Kachari for long-term solutions. 

He stated, "The structural safety and integrity of the temple structure is of paramount importance to the temple administration." -- ANI
