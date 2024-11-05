Court directs CBI to file status report in DA case against Satyendar Jain





Special Judge Jitendra Singh, who was told by the CBI that investigation in the case was complete and the file was sent to the appropriate authority for approval, noted that the last case diary, dated June 24, mentioned that the investigation was still pending.





"Thereafter, there is no case diary wherein it is mentioned that the investigation is complete as alleged by the CBI. It is apparent that the case diary has not been updated and is not being maintained as per rules..."





"The supervision of any investigation is primarily vested upon the senior officials as per rules. In these circumstances, the worthy DIG is directed to file the status report regarding the approval before the next date of hearing, so that the matter could be proceeded expeditiously," the judge said.





The judge directed the DIG concerned to file the report by November 20, when the court will further hear the matter.





The CBI made the submission while informing the court that it will file a supplementary charge sheet after getting the approval.





The federal probe agency had on December 12, 2023 informed the court that further investigation was likely to be completed in two months.





It was alleged by the CBI that the minister, while functioning as a public servant, had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of approximately Rs 1.62 crore between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017. -- PTI

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation's DIG concerned to file a status report in a corruption case against AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in relation to alleged disproportionate assets, noting that the probe agency had not maintained the case diary according to rules.