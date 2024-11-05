RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Concrete blocks collapse at Guj bullet train site, 1 killed

November 05, 2024  20:31
Rescue operation underway at the accident site in Anand, Gujarat/ANI on X
One worker has been killed after a part of an under-construction bridge on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route collapsed near Vasad, said officials on Tuesday. 

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said that three labourers have been trapped after concrete blocks collapsed at a construction site. 

Rescue operations are underway and police as well as fire brigade officials have rushed to the spot, said National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. 

An injured worker has been admitted to hospital. 

More details soon. -- AGENCIES
