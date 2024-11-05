RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


CM Yogi gets death threat, accused identified: Police

November 05, 2024  22:31
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allegedly received death threat on social media from a Gorakhpur resident who used an alias to make the post, the police said on Tuesday. 

According to the police sources, the accused has been identified as Riazul Haq Ansari, a resident of Gorakhpur, who made the threat on Instagram using the alias Saif Ansari and is on the run now. 

An organisation called "Voice of Hindus" made a police complaint over the matter and forwarded the screenshot of the Instagram message to the Gorakhpur police on Monday evening. 

Gorakhpur's superintendent of police (City) Abhinav Tyagi on Tuesday said they are treating the threat with utmost seriousness. 

"The cyber cell has been directed to trace the suspect's social media activity. We will take strict action against anti-social elements to ensure peace in the state," he said. 

The SP added that efforts were underway to apprehend the accused who is at large. 

The Mumbai Police has arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving death threats to Adityanath. 

The woman, Fatima Khan who has done BSc in Information Technology, resided in the Ulhasnagar area of the Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members. 

Her father is in the timber business, an official said. -- PTI
