Clash between 2 groups leads to stone pelting at Delhi temple

November 05, 2024  17:33
File image
Two groups of juveniles clashed at a temple in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leading to stone pelting, police said on Tuesday. 

According to the police, two minor boys sustained injuries in the incident who were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be normal. 

A purported CCTV footage of the stone pelting incident went viral on social media platforms in which some of the boys can be seen throwing stones on each other at a temple. 

The police said that the incident took place at around 8.15 pm on Monday and legal action has been initiated in the matter. 

"We received multiple PCR calls regarding a stone pelting incident at a temple. Teams from Mahindra Park police station immediately rushed to the spot and initial investigation suggested that two groups of juveniles from the same community clashed with each other," a police officer said in a statement. 

The officer further said that there had been a dispute between both the groups and earlier three juveniles were booked as well. -- PTI
