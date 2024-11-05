Clash between 2 groups leads to stone pelting at Delhi temple





According to the police, two minor boys sustained injuries in the incident who were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be normal.





A purported CCTV footage of the stone pelting incident went viral on social media platforms in which some of the boys can be seen throwing stones on each other at a temple.





The police said that the incident took place at around 8.15 pm on Monday and legal action has been initiated in the matter.





"We received multiple PCR calls regarding a stone pelting incident at a temple. Teams from Mahindra Park police station immediately rushed to the spot and initial investigation suggested that two groups of juveniles from the same community clashed with each other," a police officer said in a statement.





The officer further said that there had been a dispute between both the groups and earlier three juveniles were booked as well. -- PTI

