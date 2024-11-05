RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Canadian Hindus protest repeated Khalistani attacks

November 05, 2024  09:36
image
Over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada on Monday evening (local time) to protest against the repeated attacks on Hindu temples in the country, a day after the temple was attacked by Khalistani extremists.

The organizers of the solidarity rally pressed Canadian politicians and law enforcement agencies to not give further support to Khalistanis. The details were shared by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) on social media platform X. The CoHNA highlighted the multiple attacks on Hindu temples across Canada during the Diwali weekend and called on to stop the "Hinduphobia" in the country. 

 "Over a thousand #CanadianHindus have gathered in Brampton to protest against the increasingly brazen attacks on Hindu Temples," the post read. "Yesterday, during the sacred #Diwali weekend, Canadian Hindu temples, coast to coast, came under attack. We ask Canada to stop this #Hinduphobia now!" it added. 

On Sunday, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple witnessed a "violent disruption" in Brampton, near Toronto. Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women. on a Hindu temple in Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the "deliberate attack" and said that "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.
