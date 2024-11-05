RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Canada temple 'attack': Right-wing groups hold protest in Delhi

November 05, 2024  19:55
The Hindu Sabha temple was attacked in Canada's Brampton/Screen grab/@AryaCanada/X
The United Hindu Front and Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena held a protest in New Delhi on Tuesday against the alleged attack on a Hindu temple in Canada.

Holding placards, the protesters demanded action against the perpetrators and raised slogans against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"Several people attacked our temple in Brampton... No Sanatani will tolerate this," Jai Bhagwan Goyal, international working president of the UHF, said.

Goyal alleged that the local police were supporting the attackers.

On Sunday, Canadian Police said that a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. -- PTI
