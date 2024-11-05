Canada temple 'attack': Right-wing groups hold protest in Delhi





Holding placards, the protesters demanded action against the perpetrators and raised slogans against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.





"Several people attacked our temple in Brampton... No Sanatani will tolerate this," Jai Bhagwan Goyal, international working president of the UHF, said.





Goyal alleged that the local police were supporting the attackers.





On Sunday, Canadian Police said that a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. -- PTI

