Canada cop who attended Khalistani protest, suspended

A Peel Regional Police officer has been suspended after a video went viral on social media showing him participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, media reports said, quoting authorities.





The suspended officer is Sergeant Harinder Sohi, an 18-year veteran of the force. Following the suspension, Sergeant Sohi has received death threats on social media, prompting the Peel Regional Police Association to offer "assistance and protection." Sohi at present does not face any allegations of wrongdoing.





Richard Chin, Peel Police spokesperson said that they are aware of the video circulating on social media showing one of their off-duty officers participating in a protest.





"We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an off-duty Peel police officer involved in a demonstration. This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act. We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until such time that this investigation is complete," Chin said, according to CBC News.





Meanwhile, Peel Regional Police asserted that they are taking measures to ensure "peaceful and lawful" planned protests by deploying officers.





Sharing a post on X, the Peel Regional Police wrote, "Officers will be deployed to ensure peace and lawfulness at planned demonstrations. Violence and other criminal acts has no place in our community."