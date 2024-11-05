RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bullets fired at moving train in Odisha, none hurt

November 05, 2024  18:33
File image
Bullets were allegedly fired at a moving train in Odisha's Bhadrak district by unknown persons on Tuesday, prompting the GRP to launch an investigation, officials said. 

No one was injured in the incident that took place near Charampa station. Railway Protection Force personnel secured Nandan Kanan Express and escorted it till Puri, a statement issued by the Railways said, adding that the matter is now under investigation by the GRP. 

"The guard of the 12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandan Kanan Express reported an incident that the window of the guard van was hit with something piercing through it. As per the reports, the incident took place in the Bhadrak-Baudpur section of Odisha around 9.30 am," the Railways said in the statement. 

Sources said the train left Bhadrak station around 9.25 am and the alleged firing took place five minutes later. 

A senior GRP official said efforts were on to identify those involved in the alleged firing. 

The motive and target of the firing were yet to be ascertained. -- PTI
