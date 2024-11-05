RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Army to hold 13-day recruitment rally in J-K's Poonch

November 05, 2024  23:51
The Army is conducting a recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district from November 8 to 20 to fill over 350 vacancies in the territorial army, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday. 

The recruitment rally being held at Advance Landing Ground in Surankote area will provide a platform for local youths to join the army and serve their nation while supporting their community, the spokesman said. 

He said the event aims to fill 307 vacancies for soldier-general duty and 45 vacancies for clerks and tradesmen in the Territorial Army. 

The recruitment rally is open to candidates from 31 tehsils of Jammu division, including Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Jammu districts, for soldier general duty, the spokesman said, adding the candidates from the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are eligible to apply for clerks and tradesmen positions. 

"The rally will offer opportunities for young individuals to showcase their skills and contribute to the nation's defence. The Indian Army and civil administration of Jammu and Kashmir have joined hands to ensure the smooth conduct of this rally," the spokesman said. 

He said the Army also expects this rally to be a grand success and enable the youths of the region to earn the honour of serving their motherland as 'Sons of Soil'. -- PTI
