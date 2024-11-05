Ahead of polls Sharad Pawar praises nephew Ajit





Pawar senior was campaigning for grandnephew NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, who will take on his uncle Ajit Pawar, in the November 20 assembly polls.





Addressing a meeting in Shirsuphal in Baramati, the NCP (SP) chief said the contest for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat earlier this year was difficult, as it was fought within the family, and now, after five months, people of the region will witness a similar situation. Baramati MP Supriya Sule emerged victorious against sister-in-law and Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, in the general election.





Yugendra Pawar is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Srinivas Pawar. "You have made me the chief minister not once or twice but four times. You elected me in 1967, and I worked here for 25 years before moving on to work for Maharashtra. I handed over all local powers to Ajit dada, entrusting him with all decisions, to plan for programmes and elections for local bodies, sugar and milk bodies," Pawar said.





He said Ajit Pawar worked in the region for 25 to 30 years, and there was no doubt about the work he did. "Now, it's time to prepare for the future. We need to groom leadership that will work for the next 30 years," the former union minister said, adding that everyone should get an opportunity and he has never held anyone back.





In an apparent dig at Ajit Pawar, he said if someone keeps saying he will take everything, people may not say anything but will disapprove of it. Pawar further said that though he hadn't come to ask for votes recently, the people of Baramati have never disappointed him.





The NCP (SP) chief charted developmental works in Baramati, including setting up an industrial area, attracting businesses and generating employment. "We established an MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) here, several companies have come up, and a few thousand people have found employment. To continue this work, we need a knowledgeable and hardworking representative. Hence, we have chosen Yugendra. He studied in America. On his return, he took on the responsibility of running a sugar mill. He is willing to take on this responsibility as well, and I am happy," Pawar said.

