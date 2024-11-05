2 Chinese nationals shot at by Pak guard in Karachi





The incident reportedly took place at a police station in the Industrial Trading Estate area of Karachi in Sindh province.





Deputy inspector general of police Azhar Mahesar said they were investigating the incident to find out what had led to the security guard opening fire on his superiors.





"Two Chinese nationals were injured in the firing after an argument with the security guard who is now under arrest," he said.





Both were rushed to a hospital. The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical.





Later, the foreign office confirmed that two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi as a result of a firing incident following a dispute with a private guard on Tuesday. The injured were immediately taken to hospital and are under treatment.





"We extend our sympathies to the families of the injured and offer prayers for their swift recovery, it said in a statement. It said the incident is under investigation and added that Pakistan remains resolute in bringing to justice the responsible individual. The ministry of foreign affairs is in close contact with the ministry of interior and the chinese Embassy in Islamabad. -- PTI

