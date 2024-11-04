RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'

November 04, 2024  10:17
Shekar Narasimhan has fought a hard campaign on Kamala Harris's behalf.

The co-chair of the Democratic National Committee's Indo American Council, and chair of AAPI Victory Fund, a PAC (political action committee), which wants more Asian Americans and Pacific islanders in elected offices, admits the race is yet close, and puts it down to the ability of Donald Trump's campaign to push their narrative.

Narasimhan, who has worked with Democratic presidential elections since 2004, and who influenced President Biden's agenda, spoke to Rediff.com. US Senior Contributor P Rajendran about the closeness of the November 5 election and what it augurs for the United States.

LIVE! Jarange U-turn: Won't back any party, candidates
Hemant Soren's nomination proposer joins BJP
Murmu, a descendant of Sido-Kanu, who led the Santhal revolt in 1855, joined the party in Deoghar on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

'Red line crossed': Hindu temple attacked in Canada
Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the violence and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Trump's 2020 poll remark raises concern if he loses
Following the election that brought Joe Biden to power, Trump alleged fraud in the voting process and challenged the outcome in courts which rejected his claims.

'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'There are 725,000 Indians here without proper papers. They are subject to deportation immediately under this (Trump's immigration plan). Immediately!' 'They want to prevent new immigration, get the people who are already here out of...

