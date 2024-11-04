'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'November 04, 2024 10:17
Shekar Narasimhan has fought a hard campaign on Kamala Harris's behalf.
The co-chair of the Democratic National Committee's Indo American Council, and chair of AAPI Victory Fund, a PAC (political action committee), which wants more Asian Americans and Pacific islanders in elected offices, admits the race is yet close, and puts it down to the ability of Donald Trump's campaign to push their narrative.
Narasimhan, who has worked with Democratic presidential elections since 2004, and who influenced President Biden's agenda, spoke to Rediff.com. US Senior Contributor P Rajendran about the closeness of the November 5 election and what it augurs for the United States.
