Three held for anti-Khalistani protests in Canada





In an official statement released on Monday, Peel Regional Police stated that the demonstration "subsequently" relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga and the charges would be investigated by their 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau along with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau. The individuals were arrested under criminal charges, the police added.





"Earlier today, Peel Regional Police were present at a demonstration held at a place of worship in Brampton. The event was subsequently relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga. As a result of these demonstrations, three individuals have been arrested and criminally charged for their actions.





Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated by our 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau along with 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau," the statement read.





In another statement, the Peel Regional Police stated that the protest was relocated to the Westwood Mall area in the City of Mississauga and again to Airport Road and Derry Road in Mississauga. They further mentioned that they had arrested one individual during the management of the protest, in which a police officer sustained minor injuries.

The Peel Regional Police in Canada said that they have arrested three individuals following a demonstration held by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) in protest against the "Khalistani intimidation" and "anti-Hindu" hatred after the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada.