RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Six people beat maid to death in Chennai

November 04, 2024  09:51
image
Six people in Chennai were arrested for torturing a 15-year-old girl who was a caretaker, for three months, and beating her to death. On November 1, a complaint was received from a man namely Sharfudeen about the death of a girl. 

Based on the complaint police registered a case under section of suspicious death. Investigation revealed that the girl was from Thanjavur and she was to look after a baby, whose father was Mohammad Nishad. 

Investigation revealed injuries were found on the body of the girl and she died on October 31 while she was being beaten up. Accused were identified as Mohammed Nishad, Nivetha alias Nasiya, Lokesh, Jaya Sakthi, Seema and Maheshwari. After the investigation, all six accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody, the police said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jarange U-turn: Won't back any party, candidates
LIVE! Jarange U-turn: Won't back any party, candidates

Hemant Soren's nomination proposer joins BJP
Hemant Soren's nomination proposer joins BJP

Murmu, a descendant of Sido-Kanu, who led the Santhal revolt in 1855, joined the party in Deoghar on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

'Red line crossed': Hindu temple attacked in Canada
'Red line crossed': Hindu temple attacked in Canada

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the violence and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Trump's 2020 poll remark raises concern if he loses
Trump's 2020 poll remark raises concern if he loses

Following the election that brought Joe Biden to power, Trump alleged fraud in the voting process and challenged the outcome in courts which rejected his claims.

'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'

'There are 725,000 Indians here without proper papers. They are subject to deportation immediately under this (Trump's immigration plan). Immediately!' 'They want to prevent new immigration, get the people who are already here out of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances