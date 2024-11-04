Six people beat maid to death in Chennai





Based on the complaint police registered a case under section of suspicious death. Investigation revealed that the girl was from Thanjavur and she was to look after a baby, whose father was Mohammad Nishad.





Investigation revealed injuries were found on the body of the girl and she died on October 31 while she was being beaten up. Accused were identified as Mohammed Nishad, Nivetha alias Nasiya, Lokesh, Jaya Sakthi, Seema and Maheshwari. After the investigation, all six accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.

Six people in Chennai were arrested for torturing a 15-year-old girl who was a caretaker, for three months, and beating her to death. On November 1, a complaint was received from a man namely Sharfudeen about the death of a girl.