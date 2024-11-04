RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shouldn't have left White House: Trump on 2020 poll

November 04, 2024  08:34
image
The United States will on Tuesday witness one of the tightest presidential elections in decades with Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic leader Kamala Harris making last ditch efforts to sway the remaining undecided voters in key battleground states.

As the countdown for the election day began, Trump raked up the bitter memories of the 2020 election and said he "shouldn't have left" the White House, triggering apprehensions that he may not accept the outcome of the November 5 voting if he loses the race to Harris.

More than 75 million Americans have already cast their votes as of Sunday, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab that tracks early and mail-in voting across the US.

In the overall campaign, Harris has been projecting the election as the one to protect the country's fundamental freedoms, safeguard constitutional values and ensure women's rights, while Trump has been promising to rebuild the economy and rid the US from illegal immigrants.

Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump are criss-crossing politically pivotal battleground states, making closing arguments to drum up support as various polls continued to predict an exceptionally tight race between two contenders.

However, a new poll in Iowa said Harris is leading with 47 percent as against Trump's 44 percent. Trump has swiftly rejected the poll.

Political analysts say either of the two leaders wrestling at least four of the seven battleground states may take the reins at the White House in January.

Questioning the counting process in the 2020 presidential election, Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he shouldn't have "left" the White House.

Following the election that brought Joe Biden to power, Trump alleged fraud in the voting process and challenged the outcome in courts which rejected his claims.

In his address, Trump also questioned the immigration policy of the Biden administration and said the country's borders were safe till he was at the White House.

"We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because ..we did so well," the former President said at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Trump refused to concede the 2020 election and unsuccessfully filed a series of court cases in challenging the outcome.

In the rally, Trump also targeted Harris and accused the Democratic Party of being a "corrupt machine".

"It's all corrupt. She is corrupt. She is a corrupt person. I am running against a totally corrupt person," he alleged.

"I am really not running against her. I am running against a corrupt machine called the Democrat Party." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hindu temple attacked in Canada, Trudeau reacts
LIVE! Hindu temple attacked in Canada, Trudeau reacts

Trump's 2020 poll remark raises concern if he loses
Trump's 2020 poll remark raises concern if he loses

Following the election that brought Joe Biden to power, Trump alleged fraud in the voting process and challenged the outcome in courts which rejected his claims.

How US Helps India Counter China Threat
How US Helps India Counter China Threat

Reports (not denied by India) that the USA had 'for the first time provided real-time details to their Indian counterparts on the Chinese positions and force strength in advance of a PLA incursion' into Tawang at the LAC in December...

Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin The Big Flops...
Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin The Big Flops...

For India, the biggest disappointment was the poor showing of their senior most players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

2 Delhi cops dragged for 20 mtrs in hit-and-run case
2 Delhi cops dragged for 20 mtrs in hit-and-run case

Two purported videos of the incident also went viral on social media showing the car dragging both the traffic police personnel, who were holding the car's bonnet, and the driver later fleeing from the spot.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances