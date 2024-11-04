Shouldn't have left White House: Trump on 2020 poll

The United States will on Tuesday witness one of the tightest presidential elections in decades with Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic leader Kamala Harris making last ditch efforts to sway the remaining undecided voters in key battleground states.





As the countdown for the election day began, Trump raked up the bitter memories of the 2020 election and said he "shouldn't have left" the White House, triggering apprehensions that he may not accept the outcome of the November 5 voting if he loses the race to Harris.





More than 75 million Americans have already cast their votes as of Sunday, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab that tracks early and mail-in voting across the US.





In the overall campaign, Harris has been projecting the election as the one to protect the country's fundamental freedoms, safeguard constitutional values and ensure women's rights, while Trump has been promising to rebuild the economy and rid the US from illegal immigrants.





Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump are criss-crossing politically pivotal battleground states, making closing arguments to drum up support as various polls continued to predict an exceptionally tight race between two contenders.





However, a new poll in Iowa said Harris is leading with 47 percent as against Trump's 44 percent. Trump has swiftly rejected the poll.





Political analysts say either of the two leaders wrestling at least four of the seven battleground states may take the reins at the White House in January.





Questioning the counting process in the 2020 presidential election, Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he shouldn't have "left" the White House.





Following the election that brought Joe Biden to power, Trump alleged fraud in the voting process and challenged the outcome in courts which rejected his claims.





In his address, Trump also questioned the immigration policy of the Biden administration and said the country's borders were safe till he was at the White House.





"We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because ..we did so well," the former President said at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.





Trump refused to concede the 2020 election and unsuccessfully filed a series of court cases in challenging the outcome.





In the rally, Trump also targeted Harris and accused the Democratic Party of being a "corrupt machine".





"It's all corrupt. She is corrupt. She is a corrupt person. I am running against a totally corrupt person," he alleged.





"I am really not running against her. I am running against a corrupt machine called the Democrat Party." -- PTI