RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex bear hug: Investors lose Rs 7.37L cr

November 04, 2024  11:44
image
Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 7.37 lakh crore on Monday morning, as the equity markets fell sharply with the BSE Sensex tumbling 1,192 points. Markets were dragged down by Reliance Industries and unabated selling by foreign investors. 

Investors also turned cautious ahead of the US presidential elections and Federal Reserve interest rate decision scheduled to be announced later this week. The BSE benchmark tanked 1,192 points to 78,532.12 during the morning trade. 

In line with a weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 7,37,744.54 crore to Rs 4,40,72,863.01 crore (USD 5.24 trillion). 

 From the 30-share Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Titan and Tata Steel were among the major laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank were the gainers. 

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 211.93 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 94,000 crore (around USD 11.2 billion) from the Indian stock market in October, making it the worst-ever month in terms of outflows, triggered by the elevated valuation of domestic equities and attractive valuations of Chinese stocks.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex bear hug: Investors lose Rs 7.37L cr
LIVE! Sensex bear hug: Investors lose Rs 7.37L cr

Jarange makes U-turn on decision to contest Maha polls
Jarange makes U-turn on decision to contest Maha polls

'Those who have wronged or harassed the Maratha community should be taught a lesson through the ballot'

Poll Schemes Threaten Maha Finances
Poll Schemes Threaten Maha Finances

Schemes like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana strain fiscal resources amid rising unemployment and prices of food items.

BJP rebel Gopal Shetty withdraws nomination
BJP rebel Gopal Shetty withdraws nomination

The BJP has nominated Sanjay Upadhyay from the Borivali seat for the November 20 state assembly polls.

'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'

'There are 725,000 Indians here without proper papers. They are subject to deportation immediately under this (Trump's immigration plan). Immediately!' 'They want to prevent new immigration, get the people who are already here out of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances