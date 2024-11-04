RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

PM makes 'Mafia Ka Ghulam' speech in Jharkhand

November 04, 2024  13:23
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labeling it a "Ghuspaithiya Bandhan" (infiltrators' alliance) and "Mafia Ka Ghulam" (mafia's slave) for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators.

 Scams by coalition leaders in Jharkhand have become an industry and corruption has devoured Jharkhand like termites, the Prime Minister said. "Appeasement politics has reached its pinnacle in Jharkhand where the JMM-led coalition is busy supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, tribal population in Jharkhand will shrink. This is a threat to tribal society and the country. This coalition has become a 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan' and a 'Mafia ka Gulam'", Modi said addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Garhwa. 

 This is the first visit of the PM to Jharkhand post announcement of assembly elections here which are scheduled on November 13 and November 20 with counting of votes on November 23. JMM, Congress, RJD are using Bangladeshi infiltrators for 'vote bank politics', facilitating them to settle in Jharkhand which is a threat to social structure, making the situation serious in Jharkhand, Modi said. 

 "If Sarastwati Vandana is prevented in schools, you can understand the level of threat. There is curfew during festivals...Durga Puja and all major festivals are being impacted," he said. Thousands of crores sent by Centre for various schemes are being devoured by JMM-led coalition's corrupt leaders in Jharkhand, he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Khalistani situation will get worse in Canada'
LIVE! 'Khalistani situation will get worse in Canada'

EC orders transfer of Maha DGP after Cong complaint
EC orders transfer of Maha DGP after Cong complaint

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Election Commission on Monday directed the state government to transfer Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect following complaints from political parties, including...

PDP MLA moves resolution against revoking Art 370
PDP MLA moves resolution against revoking Art 370

People's Democratic Party MLA Waheed Para on Monday moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state, leading to noisy...

23 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
23 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

While 22 people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital in Ramnagar, Almora's District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal told PTI.

Economist Ajit Ranade quits as Gokhale Institute VC
Economist Ajit Ranade quits as Gokhale Institute VC

Ranade was earlier removed from the position on September 14 by the then chancellor Bibek Debroy, after a fact-finding committee concluded that his appointment as the GIPE's VC did not conform to the UGC regulations on minimum...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances