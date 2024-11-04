PM makes 'Mafia Ka Ghulam' speech in Jharkhand





Scams by coalition leaders in Jharkhand have become an industry and corruption has devoured Jharkhand like termites, the Prime Minister said. "Appeasement politics has reached its pinnacle in Jharkhand where the JMM-led coalition is busy supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, tribal population in Jharkhand will shrink. This is a threat to tribal society and the country. This coalition has become a 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan' and a 'Mafia ka Gulam'", Modi said addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Garhwa.





This is the first visit of the PM to Jharkhand post announcement of assembly elections here which are scheduled on November 13 and November 20 with counting of votes on November 23. JMM, Congress, RJD are using Bangladeshi infiltrators for 'vote bank politics', facilitating them to settle in Jharkhand which is a threat to social structure, making the situation serious in Jharkhand, Modi said.





"If Sarastwati Vandana is prevented in schools, you can understand the level of threat. There is curfew during festivals...Durga Puja and all major festivals are being impacted," he said. Thousands of crores sent by Centre for various schemes are being devoured by JMM-led coalition's corrupt leaders in Jharkhand, he said. PTI

