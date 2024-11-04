RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Monday blues: Sensex, Nifty tank dragged by RIL

November 04, 2024  16:13
Benchmark Sensex tanked nearly 942 points to settle at a three-month low while Nifty tumbled more than 1 per cent to close below 24,000 on Monday dragged down by heavy selling in Reliance Industries and banking shares.

 The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 941.88 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at 78,782.24, the lowest closing level since August 6. 

During the day, it slumped 1,491.52 points or 1.87 per cent to 78,232.60. The NSE Nifty tanked 309 points or 1.27 per cent to 23,995.35. Uncertainty ahead of US presidential elections on November 5 and expectations of a fresh stimulus package by China to prop up growth triggered selling in Indian stocks, analysts said.

 Relentless selling by foreign investors also dampened the sentiments in the equity market.

 From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Titan were among the major laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the gainers. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 211.93 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. 

 Foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 94,000 crore (around USD 11.2 billion) from the Indian stock market in October, making it the worst-ever month in terms of outflows, triggered by the elevated valuation of domestic equities and attractive valuations of Chinese stocks. -- PTI
