RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Lady Gaga to headline Kamala Harris' rally

November 04, 2024  10:23
image
Lady Gaga is set to headline Kamala Harris' rally in Pennsylvania during Election Eve, as part of the final part of her and Tim Walz's campaign's last Get Out The Vote organizing effort, reported Variety.

 The Philadelphia rally will showcase performances and speeches by various artists including DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway, Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey. The Pittsburgh event will feature D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day.

 "It's time to get ready to vote, I'll see you guys in Pennsylvania," she can be heard saying in a video posted on her Instagram handle. 

 Gaga will be appearing at one of two star-studded "Get Out the Vote" events in the state, according to Variety. The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump. 

 Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his bitter exit last time, while Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jarange U-turn: Won't back any party, candidates
LIVE! Jarange U-turn: Won't back any party, candidates

Hemant Soren's nomination proposer joins BJP
Hemant Soren's nomination proposer joins BJP

Murmu, a descendant of Sido-Kanu, who led the Santhal revolt in 1855, joined the party in Deoghar on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

'Red line crossed': Hindu temple attacked in Canada
'Red line crossed': Hindu temple attacked in Canada

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the violence and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Trump's 2020 poll remark raises concern if he loses
Trump's 2020 poll remark raises concern if he loses

Following the election that brought Joe Biden to power, Trump alleged fraud in the voting process and challenged the outcome in courts which rejected his claims.

'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'

'There are 725,000 Indians here without proper papers. They are subject to deportation immediately under this (Trump's immigration plan). Immediately!' 'They want to prevent new immigration, get the people who are already here out of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances