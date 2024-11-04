'Khalistani situation will get worse in Canada'





Speaking to ANI, Bordman criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for only 'talking' but not working towards it. He also warned that with Trudeau in office for around one more year, the situation is only going to "get worse."





"The response from the police was disgusting - they acted as the arm of the Khalistanis - they attacked the Hindus, they did not push the Khalistanis off. They attacked the Hindus in their own mandir," he said.





This comes after an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption".





The incident occurred on Sunday (local time) outside a consular camp organised in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto. Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.





Bordman further highlighted the unprecedented nature of the attack, which took place in broad daylight, noting that while Canada has seen previous incidents targeting religious sites such as synagogues and churches, this marks a "disturbing escalation" in violence against Hindu devotees.





"This is the first broad daylight attack on the devotees in this country," he stated, adding that the incident should have been prevented. Bordman also expressed frustration with what he described as the police's "selective enforcement" of the law. -- ANI

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman strongly condemned the "violent disruption" outside the Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and condemned the administration's handling of the situation, accusing them of acting in favour of Khalistani groups.