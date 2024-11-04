RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Khalistani situation will get worse in Canada'

November 04, 2024  13:31
The Hindu Sabha temple was attacked in Canada
The Hindu Sabha temple was attacked in Canada
Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman strongly condemned the "violent disruption" outside the Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and condemned the administration's handling of the situation, accusing them of acting in favour of Khalistani groups. 

 Speaking to ANI, Bordman criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for only 'talking' but not working towards it. He also warned that with Trudeau in office for around one more year, the situation is only going to "get worse." 

 "The response from the police was disgusting - they acted as the arm of the Khalistanis - they attacked the Hindus, they did not push the Khalistanis off. They attacked the Hindus in their own mandir," he said. 

 This comes after an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption".

The incident occurred on Sunday (local time) outside a consular camp organised in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto. Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women. 

 Bordman further highlighted the unprecedented nature of the attack, which took place in broad daylight, noting that while Canada has seen previous incidents targeting religious sites such as synagogues and churches, this marks a "disturbing escalation" in violence against Hindu devotees.

 "This is the first broad daylight attack on the devotees in this country," he stated, adding that the incident should have been prevented. Bordman also expressed frustration with what he described as the police's "selective enforcement" of the law. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Khalistani situation will get worse in Canada'
LIVE! 'Khalistani situation will get worse in Canada'

EC orders transfer of Maha DGP after Cong complaint
EC orders transfer of Maha DGP after Cong complaint

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Election Commission on Monday directed the state government to transfer Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect following complaints from political parties, including...

PDP MLA moves resolution against revoking Art 370
PDP MLA moves resolution against revoking Art 370

People's Democratic Party MLA Waheed Para on Monday moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state, leading to noisy...

23 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
23 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

While 22 people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital in Ramnagar, Almora's District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal told PTI.

Economist Ajit Ranade quits as Gokhale Institute VC
Economist Ajit Ranade quits as Gokhale Institute VC

Ranade was earlier removed from the position on September 14 by the then chancellor Bibek Debroy, after a fact-finding committee concluded that his appointment as the GIPE's VC did not conform to the UGC regulations on minimum...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances