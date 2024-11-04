IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near Agra

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near AgraNovember 04, 2024 18:07
A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday, sources said.
There were no casualties in the incident and the pilot ejected safely, they said.
A Court of Inquiry will be ordered, they said.
Visuals on social media showed the fighter jet engulfed in flames.
A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on September 2 due to a 'critical' technical snag.
The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life was reported. -- PTI
