IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near Agra

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday, sources said.



There were no casualties in the incident and the pilot ejected safely, they said.



A Court of Inquiry will be ordered, they said.



Visuals on social media showed the fighter jet engulfed in flames.



A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on September 2 due to a 'critical' technical snag.



The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life was reported. -- PTI

