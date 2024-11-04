EC orders immediate transfer of Maha DGP due to...





Acting on the complaints from INC and other parties, Election Commission of India orders transfer of Rashmi Shukla, DGP Maharashtra with immediate effect with directions to Chief Secretary to hand over her charge to the next senior most IPS officer in the cadre.





The Opposition, led by the Congress, had alleged that the senior IPS officer was biased towards the ruling Mahayuti alliance and fair polls won't be possible if she was in the top post.





The Chief Secretary has also been directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by 05.11.2024 (1 pm) for appointment as DGP Maharashtra.





CEC Rajiv Kumar had earlier during the review meetings and announcement of assembly elections in the state had warned officials to not only be impartial and fair but also perceived to be non-partisan in their conduct while carrying out their duties.

