RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

EC orders immediate transfer of Maha DGP due to...

November 04, 2024  12:16
image
The Election Commission orders immediate transfer of Maharashtra DGP following complaints by political parties, including Congress.

Acting on the complaints from INC and other parties, Election Commission of India orders transfer of Rashmi Shukla, DGP Maharashtra with immediate effect with directions to Chief Secretary to hand over her charge to the next senior most IPS officer in the cadre. 

The Opposition, led by the Congress, had alleged that the senior IPS officer was biased towards the ruling Mahayuti alliance and fair polls won't be possible if she was in the top post.

The Chief Secretary has also been directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by 05.11.2024 (1 pm)  for appointment as DGP Maharashtra.

CEC Rajiv Kumar had earlier during the review meetings and announcement of assembly elections in the state had warned officials to not only be impartial and fair but also perceived to be non-partisan in their conduct while carrying out their duties.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC orders immediate transfer of Maha DGP due to...
LIVE! EC orders immediate transfer of Maha DGP due to...

20 killed as bus falls into gorge near U'khand
20 killed as bus falls into gorge near U'khand

There were around 40 passengers in the bus when it fell into a 200-metre deep gorge.

BJP rebel Gopal Shetty withdraws nomination
BJP rebel Gopal Shetty withdraws nomination

The BJP has nominated Sanjay Upadhyay from the Borivali seat for the November 20 state assembly polls.

Economist Ajit Ranade quits as Gokhale Institute VC
Economist Ajit Ranade quits as Gokhale Institute VC

Ranade was earlier removed from the position on September 14 by the then chancellor Bibek Debroy, after a fact-finding committee concluded that his appointment as the GIPE's VC did not conform to the UGC regulations on minimum...

Jarange makes U-turn on decision to contest Maha polls
Jarange makes U-turn on decision to contest Maha polls

'Those who have wronged or harassed the Maratha community should be taught a lesson through the ballot'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances