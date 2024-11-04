RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi's AQI remains in 'very poor' category

November 04, 2024  09:32
With the winters approaching, a thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital as the air quality index in Delhi remained to be in the "very poor" category.

The AQI of Delhi was recorded above 300 at 7 AM on Monday in many areas of the national capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At around 7.00 AM on Monday, New Moti Bagh recorded an AQI of 400, RK Puram at 393, Dwarka Sector 8 at 393, and ITO at 349. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

The AQI at Vivek Vihar was recorded 421, and 409 in Ashok Vihar taking the air quality level to "severe category"

An AQI is considered as "poor" between '200 and 300', "very poor" at '301 and 400', "severe" at '401-450" and 450 and above, is "severe plus."..
