Ahead of US polls, arson attacks on ballot boxes

November 04, 2024  21:49
Last week, two ballot drop boxes in the Pacific Northwest were damaged in a suspected arson attack destroying hundreds of ballots at one location.

In neighbouring Portland, Oregon a fire suppression system contained a similar blaze, limiting damage.

These attacks involving  ballot collection boxes have raised concerns about the security of the US presidential polls ahead of the main Election Day.

In New York, the officials of the Board of Elections say a 'stolen election' isn't possible and elaborate measures have been put in place to counter any subversive attempts.

"A multi-jurisdictional national, state and city wide security plan is in place for NYC. Some of these you see, some you don't. All the ballots are secured by the NYPD and we work closely with them. A stolen election in NYC is not possible. We are always trying to stay ahead of the bad guys for sure," says Vincent Ignizio, Deputy Executive Director Board of Elections in New York.

Ballot drop boxes have become an increasingly important part of the voting process in many states.

As many as 27 states and the District of Columbia allow the use of ballot drop boxes.

They are particularly crucial in states like Oregon and Washington, where voting predominantly occurs via mail or ballot drop-off.

In Clark County, Washington, about 60% of ballots are submitted through drop boxes.

The security of ballot drop boxes has become a significant focus in US presidential elections, with various measures implemented to ensure their integrity and protect against potential threats.

A watchdog group, Property of People, on October 28 published a US Department of Homeland Security bulletin from September. It pointed out concerning social media conversations around polls.

"Some social media users are discussing and encouraging various methods of sabotaging ballot drop boxes and avoiding detection, likely heightening the potential for targeting of this election infrastructure through the 2024 election cycle," states the bulletin, accessed by Property of People.

Terrance is an early voter who casted his ballot at the John Jay Memorial station in NYC.

He says the reports of arson are concerning for the citizens like him. His fears, however, are about broader safety of the overall process. He hopes that enough measures have been put in place to avoid what happened in the last election on January 6, 2021 when supporters of one side smashed through barricades and ransacked the US Capitol with the goal of stopping the certification of the next President.

"I think it is a concern, I also hope that there is preparation in place depending on what happens and we won't see what happened on Jan 6 last time. I am definitely concerned, I try not to fixate over it but it is concerning," says Terrance.

While the authorities claim that robust security measures are in place to protect ballot drop boxes and any possible threats, the incidents highlight the need for continued adaptation and enhancement of security protocols to ensure the safety and integrity of the overall election process.  -- PTI

IMGE: Scraps of charred ballots, due to a ballot box attacked on October 28, 2024, in an arson incident, are rehabilitated by workers at Clark County Elections Office in Vancouver, Washington, DC, on October 31, 2024. Photograph: John Rudoff/Reuters
