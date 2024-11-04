RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


4 kids get locked in car, die of suffocation

November 04, 2024  14:57
Four children died of suffocation after getting locked inside a car while playing in Gujarat's Amreli district, police said Monday. The incident took place at Randhiya village in the district on Saturday. 

The victims were children of a farm labourer couple hailing from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Chirag Desai told reporters. 

 "The parents left for work at the farm of one Bharat Mandani at around 7.30 am, leaving their seven children behind. Four of the children entered the car of the farm owner parked near their house," he said. 

 The four victims, in the age group of 2 to 7 years, got locked from inside. They died due to suffocation, the official said. When their parents and the car owner returned on Saturday evening, they found the bodies, he said. A case of accidental death was registered at Amreli (taluka) police station, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI
