Woman killed by live-in partner in northeast Delhi





According to the police, they received a call regarding the murder on Saturday at 11 pm.





"Postmortem report will clear the cause of death," the police said.





The woman was found hanging by her brother Golu, who also stays with her, he said. According to the police, the body was inspected in a mortuary where no external injury was found visible but small ligature marks were visible on her throat.





The woman's husband had died due to an ailment and since the last four months she was residing with one Anar Singh, who is an autorickshaw driver.





"Singh is suspected to have killed the woman. Her younger brother Golu, also used to reside with her. Golu saw her hanging in the bathroom and took her to the GTB Hospital with Anar Singh where she was declared brought dead," the police said. -- PTI

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her live-in partner in Nand Nagri area of northeast Delhi, the police said on Sunday.