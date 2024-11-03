UCC won't be allowed in Jharkhand: CM Soren





Soren emphasised that Jharkhand would adhere only to the Chotanagpur Tenancy and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts to protect tribal culture, land, and rights.





"Neither the UCC nor the NRC will be implemented here. Jharkhand will rely solely on the Chotanagpur Tenancy and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts. These people (the BJP) are spewing venom and do not care about tribals, natives, Dalits, or backward communities," Soren said at a rally in Garhwa.





Soren's reaction followed Shah's remarks while releasing the BJP's manifesto, in which he said, "Our government will introduce the UCC in Jharkhand, but tribals will be kept out of its ambit. Hemant Soren and the JMM government are making false propaganda that the UCC will impact tribal rights, culture, and relevant legislation, which is totally baseless."





Shah asserted that although the UCC would be implemented, it would be ensured that tribal rights were not affected.





Soren also launched a scathing attack on Shah's remarks that the JMM-led coalition was fuelling Maoist threat, stating that the election being held in two phases was testimony that Maoists had been curbed, unlike in the past when elections were conducted in five phases. -- PTI

