RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Terror associate held in Pulwama; arms seized

November 03, 2024  19:52
File image
File image
Security forces have arrested a terrorist associate linked with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and seized arms and ammunition from him, the police said on Sunday. 

They identified the man as Sajad Ahmed Dar, a resident of Pulwama's Tahab area. 

A spokesperson said a joint team of police, the Army and the CRPF arrested Dar from Dangerpora, Pulwama, on November 2 in connection with a case registered under the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

"Sajad Ahmed disclosed the location inside his shop where he had kept arms and ammunition. Accordingly, the joint team of the forces raided the said spot where they recovered and seized the hidden arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine with 12 rounds and two live grenades," he added. 

Earlier this week, a terrorist associate of Hizbul Mujahideen -- Danish Bashir Ahangar -- was arrested in the instant case. On his disclosure, further arrests and subsequent seizures were made, the spokesman said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UCC won't be allowed in Jharkhand: CM Soren
LIVE! UCC won't be allowed in Jharkhand: CM Soren

End of an era? Ageing India stars face dicey future
End of an era? Ageing India stars face dicey future

The future of some senior India players will be decided after the tour of Australia as the BCCI evaluates the shocking 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand at home while rolling out a structured phaseout policy before the start of the next...

PIX: First time in 91 years! India whitewashed at home
PIX: First time in 91 years! India whitewashed at home

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record
Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record

Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record

Disengagement may lead to further steps: Jaishankar
Disengagement may lead to further steps: Jaishankar

India and China have made "some progress" in disengagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, describing it as a "welcome" move which opens up the possibility that other steps could happen.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances