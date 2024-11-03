Teen shot dead in Delhi's Shahdara, 3 minors apprehended





Three juveniles have been apprehended in the case, they said.





The incident occurred on Saturday in the Kailash Nagar area.





"A PCR call reporting a shooting was received at the Gandhi Nagar police station. Teams were rushed to the spot immediately. The victim was identified as Sufian and had suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital where he was declared dead," a police officer said.





During the initial investigation, the police found that an argument broke out between Sufian and the accused over a cap.





Amidst this, Sufian reportedly slapped two of the accused, who later plotted his murder, the officer said.





The police apprehended three juveniles from different locations in Delhi and Ghaziabad.





They recovered a country-made pistol and a scooter from their possession, he said. -- PTI

